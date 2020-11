Take A Moment To Thank A Veteran



When you see someone in a uniform,

Someone who serves us all,

Doing military duty,

Answering their country’s call,



Take a moment to thank them

For protecting what you hold dear;

Tell them you are proud of them;

Make it very clear.



Just tap them on the shoulder,

Give a smile, and say,

"Thanks for what you’re doing

To keep us safe in the USA!"



By Joanna Fuchs