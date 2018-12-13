 Skip to main content
Debbie Volturo and Gabriela Solorio

Christ Church reading buddies host jolly celebration

Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

Yulissa Hernandez chats with Santa.

Yulissa Hernandez, Sandi and Bob Wolf and Guillermo Menses

Second graders from 13th Avenue Dream Center take turns reading to Christ Church members.

Everett Bell recites a Christmas-related story to Christ Church members.

Students of 13th Avenue Dream Center sing “Away in a Manger.”

Christ Church members roll out a birthday cake for Jesus.

Students and Christ Church members sing Christmas carols to lure Santa to the party.

Draya Wilson is all smiles as she accepts a gift from Santa.

Students and Christ Church members sing Christmas carols to lure Santa to the party.

David Gonzalez, Amelie Hughes and Epiphany Randall recite a reading for the Christ Church members.

Students and Christ Church members sing Christmas carols to lure Santa to the party.

Santa Claus made a special appearance to give gifts to all the students.

Tamia Munnings checks out the goody bag Santa gives her.

Guillermo Menses accepts a gift from Santa.

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance at the Reading Buddies Christmas Party.

Snookie Register with Draya Wilson and Payton and Melanie Williams

On Dec. 13, students from the 13th Avenue Dream Center gathered with their reading buddies at Christ Church for a Christmas party.
Katie Johns Community Editor

The reading buddies of Christ Church, Presbyterian of Longboat Key, and the 13th Avenue Dream Center were rewarded for their hard work Dec. 13.

On Thursday evening, about 50 students visited the church to have a Christmas Party with their adult reading buddies. The pairs meet throughout the school year to work on reading, but the party was all for play.

First, the buddies read and sang during a short service in the church, which concluded with the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to Jesus as a cake was rolled in, then they all moved to the fellowship hall where Santa Claus made a special appearance.

Before any festivities began though, the Rev. Norman Pritchard made sure to tell the students how special they were to the church members. He said while the students might be glad to be at this celebration, the church members were even happier.

“When you come, you’re always so bright and happy…,” he said.

After every child got a gift bag from Santa, the reading buddies and their families enjoyed a spaghetti dinner.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

Katie

