Children pose for a photo by the Christmas tree.

Christ Church members buddy up with kids for Christmas

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Children pose for a photo by the Christmas tree.

Clockwise from left: Karen Watson, Bonnie Wright, Kentisha Maddox, Kaiden Purvis and Ken'miyah Turner.

Clockwise from left: Karen Watson, Bonnie Wright, Kentisha Maddox, Kaiden Purvis and Ken'miyah Turner.

Debbie White and Keylin Henderson.

Debbie White and Keylin Henderson.

Ty'Riah Covington and Pat Sarbadhikari.

Ty'Riah Covington and Pat Sarbadhikari.

Lutie Uihlein and Tamia Munnings.

Lutie Uihlein and Tamia Munnings.

Kay Tschannen and Ty'Reyah Covington.

Kay Tschannen and Ty'Reyah Covington.

Beverly Sutton thanks the teachers.

Beverly Sutton thanks the teachers.

Beverly Sutton speaks to the crowd.

Beverly Sutton speaks to the crowd.

Kids turn their heads as they wait for Santa.

Kids turn their heads as they wait for Santa.

Children and "elves" sing a Christmas carol together.

Children and "elves" sing a Christmas carol together.

Children file out for dinner.

Children file out for dinner.

Lutie Uihlein and Patty Buck with a birthday cake.

Lutie Uihlein and Patty Buck with a birthday cake.

Children from the 13th Ave. Dream Center perform in Christ Church.

Children from the 13th Ave. Dream Center perform in Christ Church.

The Reading Buddies of Christ Church celebrated Christmas with their students.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Reading Buddies of Christ Church celebrated the season with their young reading partners from the 13th Ave. Dream Center in Bradenton on Dec. 12. It is Christ Church’s 12th year of the Reading Buddies program. 

The children involved in the program delighted reading buddies and parents as they put on a short recital of Christmas music in the church, including a rendition of “Happy Birthday” dedicated to Jesus. 

Everyone filed out to have the children listen to Santa Claus and Beverly Sutton, who organizes the program. Santa and Sutton thanked the teachers of the Dream Center for the work they do with the children and the program. The children from the Dream Center, who have been seeing their reading buddy every other week since the beginning of the school year, joined their mentors for dinner and received presents afterwards. Children and their parents joined their reading buddies for dinner, and each child in the reading program received a gift from the church. 

 

