TBI helps local students get ready for school

Temple Beth Israel helped local children get ready for school by stuffing backpacks. Second Chance Last Opportunity had 150 backpacks, notebooks and pencils donated. A generous donation, but it wasn’t nearly enough to fulfill the average and extensive school supply lists given to parents.

TBI filled in the gaps with pencil cases, water bottles, crayons and more. In total, SCLO gave away 350 filled backpacks to pre-registered youths already participating in their programs.

CEO April Glasco thanked Arlene Skversky for the donation and said, “Helping them to be ready for the first day of school makes a difference.”

Each student also received a box filled with healthy juices and snacks to promote a new campaign, "I am what I eat," running from Aug. 1 through Nov. 1.

Glasco takes a personal interest in the well-being of her clients. After five clients died due to poor health caused by diabetes and high blood pressure, she was determined to do something about it.

“It really hurt me,” she said. “We have to meet people at their needs. This is why we started ‘I am what I eat.’” The campaign is meant to bring awareness to healthy eating and show children the benefits of good choices.

The backpacks and food boxes were distributed over two days from the SCLO Women’s Center in Sarasota and the Twin Angels office in Palmetto. When Glasco says “meet people at their needs,” she means that literally, too.

SCLO serves about 1,500 families across Sarasota and Manatee counties, some of whom live in Palmetto, so she collaborated with Twin Angels on distribution.

“With gas prices going up, we’re meeting them,” she said.