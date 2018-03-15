Sixth candidate joins race for County Commission

Democrat Ruta Jouniari has announced her intention to run for the Sarasota County Commission District 2 seat.

Journiari ran in the special election for the Florida House of Representative District 72 seat, but lost the primary to Margaret Good, the eventual winner.

Jouniari is a small-business owner and community health advocate.

“We need sustainable development, environmental protection and affordable housing to preserve our quality of life,” she said in a statement.

Journiari is the second Democratic candidate seeking a County Commission seat. A Democrat hasn’t been elected to the commission in almost 50 years.

Republican Alexandra Coe also filed her intent to run for the District 2 seat being vacated by current commissioner Paul Caragiulo, but said in an email there is a chance she might not run.

Republican Christian Ziegler announced his intent to run for the same seat in February, and was endorsed by Caragiulo.

District 2 encompasses Longboat Key and downtown Sarasota.

Incumbent Al Maio will seek re-election in District 4, representing Siesta Key and much of Sarasota County, and will be challenged by Republican Lourdes Ramirez and Democrat Wesley Beggs.

To be able to run, each of the candidates must turn in petitions with 3,000 signatures from registered Sarasota County voters, or pay a qualifying fee.

Petitions or the fee are due May 21, and the qualifying period for candidates is in June. The primary is planned for Aug. 28 and the general election is set for Nov. 6.