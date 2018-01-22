Caragiulo won’t seek re-election to County Commission

County Commissioner Paul Caragiulo will not be seeking re-election in November, according to an announcement on his Facebook page.

“I have determined that the best choice I can make right now is to not seek re-election,” Caragiulo wrote in a Facebook post.

Caragiulo went on to endorse Christian Ziegler, a state committeeman for the Republican Party of Florida.

Ziegler filed to run for the District 2 seat today, and posted on his own Facebook page that he’s excited to announce his candidacy.

“Commissioner Paul Caragiulo, who is currently serving in that role, has done an incredible job and while he may not he so tall, he has some big shoes to fill,” a post on Ziegler’s page said.

Republican State Committeeman Christian Ziegler, pictured with his wife, Sarasota County School Board Chairwoman Bridget Ziegler, will be running for Caragiulo's District 2 seat.

Ziegler previously served as executive director of the Republican Party of Florida and as a legislative assistant and digital director for for U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key. His political experience includes also time on the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Rick Santorum, according to his website.

Caragiulo has served as a county commissioner since 2014, and before that served as a city commissioner from 2011 to 2014.

“We have a great community, and I am honored to serve as one of your commissioners alongside four individuals whom I consider my friends and are all excellent public officials,” Caragiulo’s post said. “There is certainly work for us to do in my remaining 300 days, and I will continue to do my part to advance the commission goals and priorities.”

Ziegler is the second candidate to file to enter the 2018 County Commission election ahead of the August primary. Commissioner Al Maio filed in December for re-election in District 4.

Caragiulo and Ziegler could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.