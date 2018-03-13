Petitioners race to change how the county elects commissioners

If one group gets its way, Sarasota County could change the way it elects county commissioners this fall.

The Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections has been collecting signatures from Sarasota residents to change County Commission elections to single-member districts, meaning residents would vote for commission candidates representing only their geographic area. That would be a change from how voters cast ballots now: a countywide system that elects commissioners who represent geographical areas.

So far, SAFE has collected and validated more than 10,000 signatures. The group needs 15,096, and if it can get them by March 16 — a self-imposed deadline — there’s a chance of getting the issue before voters in a June special election. If not, the group plans to push for a ballot question in November.

“It’s really an ambitious goal,” said SAFE President Kindra Muntz. “It’s a stretch.”

The Friday deadline gives just enough time for the petitions to be processed and validated by the Supervisor of Elections, for the County Commission to call a special election and for the county attorney to write the ballot language.

“It’s going to be very tight to try to do that,” Muntz said.

Supporters of the switch to single-member districts say it will make campaigning easier for those who don’t have generous financial support, and will make elected officials more attentive to the voters and issues in their district.

Opponents, like Executive Director of the Argus Foundation Christine Robinson, argue it takes power away from voters.

“It really disenfranchises voters from being able to elect their county commissioners to do what’s in the best interest of the county,” she said.

Opponents argue that the county tried single-member district voting in 1992, but it was switched back two years later.

If SAFE is able to get the necessary signatures, the special election for voters to decide if they want to make the switch to single-member districts elections would be the week before the qualifying period for this year’s County Commission candidates.

So far, several candidates have filed their intent to run with the Supervisor of Elections: Al Maio (R) the incumbent for District 4, announced his plan to run, along with Lourdez Ramirez (R) and Wesley Beggs (D). Paul Caragiulo will not run again for District 2, and Christian Ziegler and Alexandra Coe, both Republicans, have filed their intent to run for that seat.

The proximity of a possible special election to the qualifying period for commission candidates, June 18-22, is another sticking point for Robinson, who said the move is “not in the best interests of the county.”

If SAFE can’t have a special election, the hope is to get it on the ballot in the general election in November, and possibly affect change for the 2020 election cycle.

“The plan is, we’re not going to give up,” Muntz said. “I’m not sure when it will be on the ballot, but I think this is an important issue.”

Those interested in viewing or signing a petition can go to keepdemocracysafe.org.