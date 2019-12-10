Sarasota Schools keeps Corcoran as interim superintendent

Mitsi Corcoran, the Sarasota County School District’s Chief Financial Officer, will remain in the role of acting superintendent until the school board can find a long-term replacement.

Corcoran stepped into the role of acting superintendent in November, following the removal of Todd Bowden who faced criticisms for his handling of a sexual harassment case.

A new chief operations officer In addition to appointing Corcoran the long-term interim superintendent, the board unanimously appointed Jody Dumas as the Chief Operations Officer, a position previously held by Jeff Maultsby, who stepped down following allegations that he sexually harassed his administrative assistant. Dumas, who previously served as executive director of facilities, construction and planning, also has served as COO since June. Dumas has worked for the district since 2003 and has worked in various departments such as facilities and transportation. Although the vote was unanimous, some board members expressed concerns with Dumas’ lack of a Master’s degree, a qualification that was stipulated for the role. However, all board members agreed he was the right fit for the job. Board Chair Caroline Zucker pointed out that board members hired former superintendent Lori White and current interim superintendent Mitsi Corcoran even though they didn’t have the requirements stipulated for the position. “I would never stop anyone from being promoted because you didn’t have a degree,” Zucker said. “I’m looking for someone who can do the job, and Jody can do the job. Without any hesitation or reservation, he is the right person for this job. “ In his new role, which is effective immediately, Dumas will be responsible for several operations departments including facilities, planning, construction, human resources, communications, school safety, transportation, and food and nutrition services. “I am honored to serve Sarasota County Schools as its next COO,” Dumas said in a statement. “The business operations of the district directly impact the quality and culture of the organization, and I look forward to making continued improvements to the operations function of the district and serving the needs of our principals, students and families.” A search will now be held to fill Dumas’ previous role.

Corcoran was to remain acting superintendent until the board could settle on a longer-term interim superintendent at its Tuesday meeting. Initial talks revealed that board members favored former Seminole County Superintendent Bill Vogel for the position.

Vogel, however, removed himself from consideration. Rather than choose another person outside the district, the board asked Corcoran to stay on during the search for a permanent superintendent.

Corcoran will continue to act as superintendent and CFO, a position she’s held with the district since 2007. Although she has made it clear she does not want the position full time, Corcoran said she is honored to continue the role for the time being.

“I am very humbled by your support and I will do what I can to help lead the district and move forward until we find a permanent replacement,” Corcoran said.

The board unanimously directed district attorney Art Hardy to draft a contract with Corcoran. Hardy said he would likely take allowances such as pay and car use from Bowden’s old contract. Additionally, the contract would allow Corcoran to return to her CFO position.

Although the board unanimously decided to keep Corcoran on, members were divided on steps forward.

When the board convenes in January, members will begin reviewing applicants for a search firm. Board members were divided on firms to hire, whether the firms should be Florida-based, whether the applicant search should remain in Florida or be opened nationally and how long the search should take.

Board member Eric Robinson raised some concern with hiring Florida School Board Association, the organization that helped the school board find Bowden.

“In the interest of cooperation, I would agree to do it but before I say yes, I have a couple questions to ask to ensure some issues that came up last time don’t come up again,” Robinson said.

The board has not specified a time frame in which it would like to hire a new superintendent, and some members expressed concerns about the upcoming elections. Both Robinson and Zucker will be up for re-election next year, though Zucker has said she will not seek re-election.

If the board appoints a superintendent before the elections, there is a possibility that the new superintendent would work with a board that has a different makeup than the one that appointed him or her.

Zucker said she’d want board candidates to have a say in the selection process. Robinson, however, said he felt that’s a bad idea.

“I don’t think we should allow people who are running against each other to be a part of it,” Robinson said. “… we’re going to regret that.”

Other board members said the board should not be worried about the elections and should proceed with the search. If the board waits until after the election, the start date of the new superintendent could be postponed until after the 2020-21 school year.