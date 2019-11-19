"Begin healing” and “restore the trust” were key phrases Tuesday afternoon as the Sarasota County School board took final action to remove Superintendent Todd Bowden from his role and turned the focus to the search for an interim superintendent.

With an unanimous vote, the Sarasota School Board officially removed Superintendent Todd Bowden from the district.

The board approved a proposed separation agreement, which places Bowden on paid administrative leave until Dec. 31. He will be paid a lump sum of 20 weeks of severance pay and $65,000 in legal fee reimbursement.

In the past, Board members Caroline Zucker and Shirley Brown expressed concerns about firing Bowden following criticism he faced since Cheraina Bonner, the administrative assistant to former Chief Operations Officer Jeff Maultsby, filed a complaint against the superintendent. In the complaint, Bonner said her complaints of sexual harassment by Maultsby, who resigned earlier this month, were ignored.

Brown said she thought Bowden acted per the district's policies each time he was given new information and therefore, the district did not have a case for wrongful termination.

“It’s hard for me to say, ‘Dr. Bowden, you did wrong,’ when in fact the employee didn’t share everything that came out later,” Brown said.

However, after seeing what both Brown and Zucker called a “loss of confidence" in Bowden, they voted to accept the agreement.

“One of the hardest conversations I ever had is I called him that day and told him, ‘Dr. Bowden, I do believe that it’s time for you to go. I don’t believe that you can regain the confidence of this district and this community,’” Brown said.

Brown said she’d like to see someone hired for a human resources position who reports to the board and not an administrator who reports to the superintendent so that investigations can be completely independent. Additionally, she said she’d like to hire a victim advocate so when someone comes forward, they have someone to ask their questions and get support from.

Board members Bridget Ziegler and Eric Robinson said they voted for the agreement hesitantly.

Both members said they thought the board had reason to fire Bowden with cause, an action that would have required a supermajority vote, per Bowden’s latest contract, which was renewed in February.

Ziegler said she was not happy with the board having to pay so much money to get rid of Bowden, particularly the $65,000 for his legal fees, but at the end of the day, she said it is worth it to have a new superintendent.

“There is a cost of doing business,” Ziegler said. “… but I believe any day further with Dr. Bowden at the helm will be hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of lost productivity which equates to a loss of taxpayer dollars.”

The board will now turn its attention to finding an interim superintendent by Dec. 10 to serve while a nationwide search is held for a permanent administrator.

All board members said the new superintendent, whether it be the interim or the future superintendent, needs to be someone who can help heal the community and restore trust in the district.

The board postponed the final decision of appointing a longterm interim superintendent until its next meeting at 3 p.m. Dec. 10. In that time, board members will accept resumes and speak with candidates.

Some proposed names include Former Sarasota County School District Superintendent Lori White and former Seminole County Superintendent Bill Vogel.

After an interim superintendent is selected, members will turn the focus to finding a superintendent, which could take anywhere from six months to a year, said Robinson.

Robinson said he’d like to begin the process of restoring trust before bringing a superintendent in to “increase the probability of high-quality superintendents.”

“If we put an ad out today, I don’t think we’re going to get the best superintendent that we want,” Robinson said. “I think we have a lot of work to do.”

In the meantime, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer Mitsi Corcoran has been named acting superintendent. Corcoran is a certified public accountant and has served as the district’s chief financial officer since 2007.