SRQ lands American Airlines flight to Philadelphia

American Airlines will begin flying from Sarasota to Philadelphia in January, the third new local route the carrier has announced this year.

Flights between Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport will begin Jan. 12 and continue through Sept. 1 next year. Flights will be offered Saturday and Sunday.

American becomes the second airline in the past month to launch new service from Sarasota to Philadelphia. In August, Frontier Airlines announced it would offer twice-weekly flights to Philadelphia beginning in December.

Earlier this year, American announced direct flights from Sarasota to Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth beginning Dec. 20. The airline will also use larger Airbus A319 airliners rather than regional aircraft for flights to Charlotte during peak season.

“These new routes and larger aircraft will provide a significant upgrade in service for our visitors and local community,” SRQ President and CEO Rick Piccolo said in a release.