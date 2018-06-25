Sarasota airport adds American flight direct to Chicago

Direct flights from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport will begin seasonally Dec. 19 on American Airlines, according to a statement from SRQ president and CEO Rick Piccolo.

Tickets are now on sale.

According to the AA.com reservations website, the flights depart from O’Hare at 8:40 a.m. and arrive at 12:25 p.m. The outbound flights leave Sarasota at 12:55 p.m. and arrive at 3:05 p.m.

Daily service will be operated aboard an Embraer E-175 with first-class seating and two by two seating in coach.

“We are happy to see the expansion of service with American Airlines at SRQ,’’ Piccolo said in a statement. “This new Chicago nonstop service will provide our customers more choices when traveling to or from the Chicago area.”

Chicago's airport serves as a hub for American Airlines. American last month announced new service from Sarasota to its hub in Dallas/Fort Worth.

The airline also flies to Washington National and a hub in Charlotte, N.C. from Sarasota-Bradenton.