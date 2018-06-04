SRQ lands nonstop flight to Dallas-Fort Worth

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is expanding westward, adding Dallas-Fort Worth to its list of destinations.

American Airlines will offer nonstop service from Sarasota to its hub at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport beginning Dec. 19, the airport announced today. The daily service will operate seasonally, according to a release.

The service will be added for the upcoming 2018-19 season, according to a press release and will begin Dec. 19.

American Airlines plans to operate a CRJ-700 aircraft, which holds 70 passengers. Dallas-Fort Worth is the westernmost destination offered at the Sarasota airport.

“We are excited to finally receive nonstop westbound service out of SRQ,” airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo said in the release. “Having nonstop service to DFW will provide passengers easy access to the Dallas-Fort Worth area along with convenient connections to other western destinations.”

Tickets for the new nonstop service are available now.