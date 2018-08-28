Sarasota-Bradenton airport adds Philadelphia flight

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and Frontier Airlines will begin providing service to Philadelphia in December, the latest in a series of new destinations offered via budget airlines.

The twice-weekly flights to Philadelphia International Airport begin on Dec. 10, according to a release. The flights will be offered Mondays and Fridays.

In a statement, SRQ President and CEO Rick Piccolo said nonstop service to Philadelphia has been a high priority for the airport. He expressed optimism Frontier would continue to add new destinations from Sarasota.

“We look forward to further expansions of their route network at SRQ and the ultra-low fares they bring to our community,” Piccolo said in a release.

Frontier announced earlier this month it would offer service to Cleveland, also set to begin Dec. 10. In April, Allegiant launched its first Sarasota routes, flying to Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Cincinnati.