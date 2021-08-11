Sarasota no-swim advisories rescinded

The Florida Department of Health's Sarasota office lifted no-swim advisories for several Sarasota-area beaches after follow-up water testing showed a return to satisfactory levels of enterococcus bacteria.

Advisories were up since late last week for:

Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway

Turtle Beach

Nokomis Beach

Manasota Key

Venice Beach

Venice Pier

Blind Pass

An advisory for Longboat Key was lifted last weekend.

Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at these beach sites, the department said.

The “No Swim” advisory signage will be removed; however, Red Tide advisory signage for the Karenia brevis algae bloom currently off the coastline will remain in place until conditions improve.

