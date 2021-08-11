Sarasota no-swim advisories rescinded

Bacteria testing prompted health officials to recommend staying out of the water, though red tide concerns remain.
The Florida Department of Health's Sarasota office lifted no-swim advisories for several Sarasota-area beaches after follow-up water testing showed a return to satisfactory levels of enterococcus bacteria.
Advisories were up since late last week for:
- Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway
- Turtle Beach
- Nokomis Beach
- Manasota Key
- Venice Beach
- Venice Pier
- Blind Pass
An advisory for Longboat Key was lifted last weekend.
Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at these beach sites, the department said.
The “No Swim” advisory signage will be removed; however, Red Tide advisory signage for the Karenia brevis algae bloom currently off the coastline will remain in place until conditions improve.