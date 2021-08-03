Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

Reports of red tide began July 12.
This page was originally published Aug. 4, 2021, and will be updated daily.
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide; the aerosol status; and the fish kill status at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar, to select layers for each data category or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
- The Karenia brevis status for locations across Sarasota and Manatee counties as listed in the map from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. Per the FWC-FWRI: "These data represent the most recent eight (8) days of sampling location points for Karenia brevis, the phytoplankton that causes red tide, in Florida. These data are exported daily at 4:45 PM Eastern Time from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission-Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Harmful Algal Bloom Database, which provides information on the presence (as a categorical abundance) and absence of Karenia brevis."
- The aerosol and fish kill status data are from Sarasota County red tide dashboard, which also includes county cleanup information and is updated at 11:30 a.m. daily.
- Mote Marine and Aquarium provides general beach status reports and community science reports.