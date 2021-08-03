 Skip to main content
News
Sarasota Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 31 min ago

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

Reports of red tide began July 12.
by: Observer Staff Staff

This page was originally published Aug. 4, 2021, and will be updated daily.

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide; the aerosol status; and the fish kill status at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties.

 

Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar, to select layers for each data category or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.

 

