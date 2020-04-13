Sarasota Memorial Day Parade canceled

The city of Sarasota announced today the downtown Memorial Day Parade is canceled, adding to the list of local events that have been called off because of COVID-19.

The Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee decided to cancel the May 25 event after consulting with the city, according to a release.

“Although we won’t be able gather together this year, we hope the community will still join us in remembering the sacrifices of our beloved veterans and our fallen brothers and sisters this Memorial Day,” committee chairman Dan Kennedy said in the release. “We’ll now turn our efforts to preparing for the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, and we look forward to Sarasota joining us this fall for an even greater celebration.”

