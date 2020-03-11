Event cancellations, postponements due to coronavirus concerns

This list will be updated regularly.
Events
Wednesday, March 11
Florida Environmental Film Festival
Postponed. New date TBD.
Friday, March 13
SMARTgirl Summit and Leadership Luncheon
Postponed. New date TBD.
Saturday, March 14
Cause 4 Hope Gala at Michael’s On East
Postponed to the fall. Contact 926-6413.
Banyan Ball at ODA's Uihlein Campus in Lakewood Ranch.
Canceled.
Sunday, March 15
Spring Concert, Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble at Our Lady of the Angels Church, Lakewood Ranch
Postponed. New date TBD.
Monday, March 16
Nutrition and the Brain with Dr. Uma Naidoo at Brain Health Matters
Postponed. New date TBD.
Saturday, March 21
Itzhak Perlman in Recital with Pianist Rohan de Silva at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Rescheduled to Monday, March 8, 2021. Current tickets will be valid on that date. For an account credit or refund, contact original point of purchase.
Wednesday, March 25
Pianist Inna Faliks’ concert at Church of the Redeemer
Canceled.
Monday, March 30
Sarasota Magazine’s Best of Sarasota Party at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Postponed to the fall. All tickets will be fully refunded.
Locations
Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy (2121 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota) is closed until April 2.