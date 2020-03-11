Event cancellations, postponements due to coronavirus concerns

Contact If you have event cancellation or postponement announcements, please send them to [email protected].

Updated Coronavirus Information For current data on confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida, visit the Florida Department of Health.

Events

Wednesday, March 11

Florida Environmental Film Festival

Postponed. New date TBD.

Friday, March 13

SMARTgirl Summit and Leadership Luncheon

Postponed. New date TBD.

Saturday, March 14

Cause 4 Hope Gala at Michael’s On East

Postponed to the fall. Contact 926-6413.​

Banyan Ball at ODA's Uihlein Campus in Lakewood Ranch.

Canceled.

Sunday, March 15

Spring Concert, Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble at Our Lady of the Angels Church, Lakewood Ranch

Postponed. New date TBD.

Monday, March 16

Nutrition and the Brain with Dr. Uma Naidoo at Brain Health Matters

Postponed. New date TBD.

Saturday, March 21

Itzhak Perlman in Recital with Pianist Rohan de Silva at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Rescheduled to Monday, March 8, 2021. Current tickets will be valid on that date. For an account credit or refund, contact original point of purchase.

Wednesday, March 25

Pianist Inna Faliks’ concert at Church of the Redeemer

Canceled.

Monday, March 30

Sarasota Magazine’s Best of Sarasota Party at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Postponed to the fall. All tickets will be fully refunded.

Locations

Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy (2121 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota) is closed until April 2.