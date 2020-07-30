State-supported COVID-19 testing sites close ahead of storm

All state-supported COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing sites closed at 5 p.m. Thursday as a temporary measure in response to Tropical Storm Isaias, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Wednesday.

The state said the sites are closing out of an abundance of caution because of the presence of structures and equipment not designed to withstand tropical storm-force winds of 39 mph or higher. The sites are expected to resume operations by Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the latest.

Affected state-supported testing sites include the drive-thru site at University Town Center and the walk-up site at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Sarasota.

The state said testing remains available through county health departments. In a release, the state asked the public to call ahead for local health department testing.