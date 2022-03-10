Sarasota Cops Corner: The neighbor's kids

Friday, March 4

The neighbor's kids

12:05 p.m., 1800 block of 23rd Street

Criminal mischief: A woman formed a habit of inspecting her vehicle before she went to bed and after she woke up each morning, because children in her neighborhood had caused damage to her vehicle previously. She noticed a yellow mark on her car's door Friday morning and reported it to the police. An officer inspected the damage and suspected that a bicycle or other small vehicle could have caused it. No further action was taken.

Saturday, March 5

Flopping like a fish

11:40 a.m., 200 block of Conrad Avenue

Burglary: A man called the police about his former roommate who broke into his home. He did not evict her but had asked her to leave. When the woman entered the home, she broke the man's air conditioning unit. The man did not want to press charges for the air conditioner, but wanted the woman removed from the home. When officers arrived, they found the woman intoxicated, lying underneath a shower and flopping like a fish. Officers found a syringe and a spoon with drug residue on it. They transported the woman to the hospital.

Guitar smash

9:40 p.m., 600 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: Police responded to a report of a fight inside a home between two men. One man asked the other to leave but he had refused. In an effort to make the man leave, he picked up his guitar and other belongings, which prompted the other man to angry, break a glass bottle and prepare for a fight. The other man broke the guitar and asked officers to transport him to the hospital. Neither party wanted to press charges.

Sunday, March 6

Too much sun

6 p.m., 0 block of Marina Place

Intoxicated person: An officer was rinsing a patrol boat when he was informed of a group of drunken people hanging out by a restroom facility. He went to check on the group and asked them to find a place to go. One man became angry, raising his fists to fight the officer. The officer told his friends that they needed to take him away from the area or he would have to. The angry man's mother was also present, who persuaded him to leave without further incident.

Phone not home

12:30 p.m., 1100 block of North Washington Boulevard

Suspicious incident: A man told police that a woman had stolen his cellphone. He claimed that he had hired the woman through an escort service and she stole his phone on the way out of his home. The woman said she only knew the man because he had harassed her at a bar a few nights prior. An officer had the man dial his cell phone number while he searched the woman's car. The officer did not hear a ring or vibration, so it could not be confirmed that the woman had stolen his phone. The officer informed the man to officially report the phone as stolen.