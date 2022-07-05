Sarasota Cops Corner: Out at the inn

Tuesday, June 28

No room in the inn

7:28 p.m., 1800 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: Police responded to a verbal altercation between a staff member and a would-be guest who was denied admission. The caller advised his company had booked a room at the facility, and as he attempted to check in had to wait more than 20 minutes for an employee to arrive at the front desk. When the clerk did arrive, the man explained the clerk was rude to him, then told him he would not allow him to stay, which prompted the call to law enforcement. The clerk explained to officers he was tending to a matter on another floor of the hotel and was unable to be at the front desk at the time. When he did return, he said the guest was hostile, after which he told him to leave. Despite producing proof of reservation, officers advised the guest he could not force the hotel to let him stay.

Wednesday, June 29

No shed, she said

1:18 p.m., 3000 block of Bay Street

Civil complaint: An officer working the front desk of a police precinct was approached by a resident, complaining a contractor has failed to build a shed in her yard. The victim claimed the contractor had failed to start the work after a two-week delay and her attempt to get a refund on her down payment was refused. She added she had not been able to contact the contractor and wanted to file a report. Several attempted calls to the contractor by the officer went straight to voicemail. The resident was advised to go to the clerk of court to file a complaint.

Thursday, June 30

Repossession rejection

5:38 p.m., 1400 block of 15th Street

Dispute: A tow truck driver asked for police to be dispatched when an attempt to repossess a vehicle became a potentially dangerous situation. The driver advised police that as the owner refused to give him the keys, other residents of the home began jumping on his tow truck. The officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle who said she would not turn over the keys until the tow truck driver returned her license plate. The officer was able to retrieve both the keys and the tag. As no crime was observed, the incident was inactivated.

Hot pot

11:49 a.m., 4000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A recently incarcerated hotel guest accused staff members of stealing several items from her room while she was in jail. Police were dispatched to the hotel after a verbal altercation began after the woman said she promptly returned from jail to retrieve $1,800 in cash and a safe that contained marijuana. No word on whether the cash was in the safe as well. When the officer advised he could document the alleged incident she replied, "What will that do? I will handle it myself. I have a lawyer!” The guest then gathered the remainder of her belongings and left the location.

‘I’m being followed … by police’

9:03 a.m., 1500 block of 4th Street

Citizen request: Police were dispatched to a man who called 911 and claimed he was being followed … by the police. When an officer arrived, the man said he believed a female officer wearing green had been following him all morning. The would-be officer, he claimed, was driving a blue Ford SUV. He said he did not want to approach the individual asking why he was being followed and called 911 instead. The man asked officers to conduct a warrant check on him, which turned up negative. Officers were unable to find a vehicle fitting the description the man provided.