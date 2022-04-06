Sarasota Cops Corner: Mystery box

Wednesday, March 30

Mystery box

12 p.m., 400 block of North Briggs Avenue

Suspicious incident: A woman was in the process of moving and had most of her belongings packed into a truck. She found a large Amazon package at her home that she did not recognize. Officers helped the woman search her Amazon app, but no order was placed recently. The woman wondered if the box could have been something she ordered a long time ago as it had her name and address on it. The woman did not recognize what was in the box. How the box showed up in her house was never determined.

Yell and run

4:50 p.m., 500 block of Washington Boulevard

Suspicious incident: A store owner called the police to escort a man out. The man had entered and started an argument with employees. When police arrived they could not locate the man, and the store owner said they did not anticipate him returning or causing anymore problems. Officers left the store without further incident.

Too many drinks

7:00 p.m., 2000 block of Adams Lane

Intoxicated person: Officers responded to a call about an impaired pedestrian. When they arrived and examined the drunk man, they noticed that he had active warrants for his arrest. The man was very intoxicated from drinking and was transported to the hospital. Officers then met him at the hospital and once he was in a state to leave, officers arrested the man.

Friday, April 1

They’re breaking in

6:50 p.m., 900 block of Orange Avenue

Suspicious incident: A woman was concerned about her brother, who had told her that people were entering his home. When police arrived to check on him, the man said he believed people were breaking into his home. He did not know how or where the people were. Officers noticed that the man was blind and checked for any forced entry. Officers did not find evidence that any crime occurred and additional family members came to make sure the man was OK.

Saturday, April 2

Scaring strangers

5:50 p.m., 300 block of St. Armands Circle

Suspicious person: Employees reported a man to police who was seen circling the business and peeking his head inside every 15 minutes. Sometimes he would say confusing things to employees and then walk away. The man attempted to startle people as they walked near the business. The man continued this behavior for days in a row. After a search, police were unable to locate the man.