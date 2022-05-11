Sarasota Cops Corner: Man, it's gone

Tuesday, May 3

It’s gone

7:44 p.m., 1200 block of Palm Avenue

Lost property: A business patron sought police help in filing a report for a lost “man bag.’’ The patron said he had been to a performing-arts location with his spouse and subsequently realized he had lost his property, which contained cash, identification, a phone and other items. The patron said business personnel helped look but could not find the bag, so he went to the police station to make a report.

Friday, May 6

Pay me what you owe me

3:19 p.m., 1000 block of University Parkway

Dispute: A former employee created a disturbance in the business’ lobby over a final paycheck but left when a manager initiated a call to police. The officer advised the manager to call again if the former employee returns to issue a trespassing warning.

Saturday, May 7

No video

10:30 a.m., 2000 block of Fruitville Road

Property damage: A business operator told police a decorative awning and mailbox were damaged overnight. The operator said a security system had alerted the night previous to a person on the property, who was told to leave via the system’s intercom. The business operator said there was no video of the damage being done but suspected the same person was responsible.

Not loud enough

12:38 a.m., 1400 block of Main Street

Noise: A downtown club was found to be in compliance with noise rules following a call to police complaining about loud cars and loud music. The officer sent to investigate saw no cars in front of the business, which also said they had nothing to do with vehicles outside. The business said it would attempt to quiet the music and close doors. A sound-meter reading indicated the sound of passing vehicles and pedestrians were louder than the noise produced by the club.

Sunday, May 8

Whodunit?

8 p.m., 1500 block of Orange Avenue

Property damage: A resident called police after discovering her car’s rear window had been broken, possibly with a shot from a pellet gun. The resident said the incident likely took place overnight and that local youths have been seen with such guns. The resident said he neighbor’s security system might have captured video and she would share it with police if available. The resident she had no idea who, specifically, could have done the damage, which was estimated at about $200.

No crime, no foul

7:48 p.m., 1200 block of Tamiami Trail

Suspicion: Police spoke to a man and woman following a call that indicated the two might be arguing in public. An officer learned from the man and woman they were waiting for a ride-sharing service to arrive. The woman conceded she might have been speaking loudly, but affirmed no argument too place and no laws were broken. The person who called police also conceded she saw no crime take place. With no evidence of an altercation, the officer checked the couple for warrants, and none were found. They were allowed to depart.