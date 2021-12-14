Sarasota Cops Corner: Dude, where's my car.

Dec. 10

Dude, where my car?

6:30 p.m., 1500 block of First Street

Missing car: Police were not initially able to classify a missing car as stolen after taking statements from a mother and daughter and investigating the incident. The mother said the car was loaned to the daughter, who used it to shop in the University Town Center area and visit a downtown club. The daughter reported the car was missing upon her return but conceded she wasn’t sure where she parked. Police said the vehicle had not been impounded or repossessed, and they would enter a “be on the lookout report’’ for the vehicle.

Dec. 11

Hitting the high notes

6:18 p.m., North Boulevard of the Presidents and St. Armands Circle

Noise: Police responded to an anonymous report of a person singing in the circle. An officer arrived and found the singer, who was equipped with a microphone, after hearing her vocal stylings while approaching in his vehicle. The singer was educated on city ordinances regarding noise and the caller to police was clued in on the officer’s findings.

Tag, this is yours

7:56 p.m., 1700 block of Ken Thompson Parkway

Lost/found property: A police officer who found a Florida license plate in the road left a note about his discovery at the home of the tag’s registered owner. After returning home and finding the note, the owner contacted police and the officer brought the tag back. The owner said it must not have been attached properly to the vehicle.

Dec. 12

The circle of life

2:08 a.m., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and N. Washington Boulevard

Animal: An officer on patrol saw a seriously injured raccoon in the roadway. The officer was granted permission from the patrol supervisor to euthanize the animal with one shot from his service shotgun loaded with a buckshot shell. The officer disposed of the remains.

Dude, there’s my car

3:40 a.m., 1300 block of Osprey Avenue

Suspicious person: Police searched for but could not find a man spotted by a witness trying to gain entry into a locked enclosure. The witness told police the man said he had tracked his vehicle via GPS to the location and was trying to retrieve it. The witness added that she knew the owner of the vehicle inside the fence was not the same man trying to enter the enclosure. The man left the area but could not be found.

No room at the inn

9:38 a.m., 1400 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: Two people were trying to check into a hotel for the night but found their form of payment was not processing property. They began to argue with hotel management, which called police. The would-be hotel guests left before police arrived.