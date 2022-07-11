Sarasota Cops Corner: Dirty laundry

Monday, July 4

Pitter patter

5:40 p.m., 1000 block of Village Circle

Neighbor dispute: A resident of a condo complex called police with a complaint that her downstairs neighbor had repeatedly come to her door and acting confrontationally about her children disturbing him by running on the floor above him. The disturbed neighbor even at one point took the phone from her hand and hung it up when was on the phone with the condo owner, reporting the situation. Although the woman said she did not want to press charges, she advised it was the second time the man aggressively confronted her. She reported she did not have the neighbor’s information, but she did have a video of the incident, which was reviewed at the scene.

Curb service

11:06 p.m., 2900 block of Church Avenue

Eviction: In a case of illegal eviction, police were called by a tenant when she returned to her home and found her belongings on the curb. The property owner told the officer the woman had lived in the residence for three months and has not paid rent, and that his aunt was looking to move into the home and he wanted the other woman out. After hearing the tenant had lived there for three months, the officer advised the landlord it was illegal to remove the woman’s belongings without going through the proper eviction process. The resident then took all or her belongings back into the home and left the premises.

Wednesday, July 6

Family problems

2:52 p.m., 2700 block of Maple Avenue

Threat: A resident called police to document a threatening Facebook message received from her niece, who the victim said had been upset with her since 2020 when the victim’s mother died and was cremated, apparently over the objections of the niece. The victim said she had blocked her niece for a long time. On July 4 she received a message from her niece that read “Get ready to feel that same heat you put on my grandmother.” The victim stated she believe her niece lives in St. Petersburg.

Dirty laundry

2:52 p.m., 2200 block of Bee Ridge Road

Theft report: The manager of a laundry service called police to a laundromat over a dispute with a customer who was accusing her staff of “accidentally” stealing some towels she was washing there. Multiple loads of towels were being laundered at the facility at the same time. Police sorted through the dispute, determining no towels had been stolen, but that some of the complainant’s towels were inadvertently mixed with those the laundry service was cleaning. The issue got sorted out, the SPD report reads, and everybody left with their own towels.