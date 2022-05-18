Sarasota Cops Corner: Cutting the cord

Thursday, May 5

Not stolen

1:15 p.m., 300 block of Ringling Boulevard

Assist other agency: While on routine patrol, an officer determined the license tag on a vehicle he had located indicated the vehicle had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle said her stolen vehicle had been recovered by another law enforcement agency and the tag had been properly transferred to the new vehicle. A detective from the other agency confirmed the driver’s report and the license tag was removed from a crime-information database.

Thursday, May 12

Busted door

10:04 p.m., 3300 block of Tamiami Trail

Property damage: The security service of a college alerted police that a business’ front glass door nearby appeared to have been smashed. A employee said he had left the story around 7:30 and was the last to leave. The door glass was shattered but largely intact because of window film, though a chunk of glass was found on the ground, with blood, which was sent for analysis. The employee opened the door and officers conducted a security sweep. No one was found inside. Damage was estimated at $1,000. Police said the would seek security footage from a college-owned camera nearby.

Saturday, May 14

Cutting the cord

7:58 p.m., 1300 block of Boulevard of the Arts

Suspicious activity: A resident called police to report a phone call she had received from a cable/internet provider confirming an impending cut off of service, an action the company representative said the caller to police requested. The resident said she suspected an old friend had contacted the company on her behalf, trying to cancel that service and service provided by other companies as well. The resident said she was concerned that appointments and other time-certain events might also be involved. Police suggested she change her telephone number and forward the new contact information to service providers. She agreed and did not request further assistance.

Shattered

9:30 p.m., 1500 block of First Street

Criminal mischief: A resident called police to report a shattered rear car window. The resident told the investigating officer that she had heard a loud noise from inside and went outside to investigate. Initially seeing nothing, she went back inside. The next morning, she discovered a her sedan’s rear window shattered and a rock on the rear parcel shelf of the car. The officer photographed the car and took the rock into evidence. No security cameras were known to have captured the incident. The resident said she would press charges in the event of an arrest.