Podiums key to St. Regis buildings' vertical construction

In case you were ever planning to build a nearly $1 billion beachfront condominium and hotel resort, here’s something you’ll need to know about.

Podiums.

No, not for your formal announcement to the media. (Actually, that would be a lectern, but we’ll let the elements of proper word usage slide for now). In this case, a podium is a critical structural piece essential to construction.

At the site of the Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key Resort, crews from Moss and Associates Construction Management have been building podiums for months as new structures begin reaching upward across the property.

In construction parlance, a podium is a “table top” on which projects are built upon, said Natalie Farnella, marketing manager for project developer Unicorp National Developments.

Formed of 20-inch thick reinforced concrete, a podium forms a surface from which further vertical construction can proceed. Below the podium deck, eventually, will be parking areas in the garage level of the condominium buildings on the south side of the property and the hotel and support areas on the north end of the property, she said.

In the most recent update to construction progress, work crews have begun building roof forms for eventual concrete pours on the hotel building closest to the beach and concrete pouring of the roof of the hotel amenities building is underway.

Work crews are nearing the end of foundation work for the hotel and completing the pouring of a hotel building podium east of the beachfront segment.

Condominium foundations, too, are nearly complete. Masonry work is beginning in both the hotel and condominium segments, framers are expected to begin working toward the end of August and underground utilities work has begun.

About 350 workers are shuttled to and from the worksite each day from a mainland staging area.

The condo complex will have 66 units arrayed in three five-story buildings on the south side of the property. The 166-room hotel will be built on the north end, featuring two restaurants, a beach grill and three bars. Additionally, a ballroom with seating for 425 is planned, along with six meeting rooms and two board rooms.

Michael Saunders & Co. is handling the sale of the residential units, though all 66 are spoken for.