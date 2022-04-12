St. Regis resort, condo construction is moving on up

Cranes, cement mixers, workers by the dozens and vertical progress are common sights now on the land soon to be home to the Residences at St. Regis Longboat Key Resort.

The 17.6 beachfront acres have undergone a rapid metamorphosis since permits to begin foundation work were finalized in February. Pilings have been formed on the north building, which will house the five-star hotel. At one point on Monday, six cement mixers were on the site at the same time, with more coming and going.

At the peak of construction, 850 workers are expected on site, most bused in from an off-site staging area. Meals are also provided on site.

Unicorp National Development Inc. plans to develop 69 condo units and 166 hotel units along with restaurants and other public facilities, many of them open to the public. It's been nearly three years since the buildings and other structures of the Colony resort were torn down on the land. Moss Construction Management is shepherding the project.

The company has set a tentative opening date of June 6, 2024, for the $800 million project. The roof is expected to go on the first building late this year.