Mote Marine Laboratory’s team has another addition.

Mote announced today that Andria Piekarz has accepted the role of director of development.

Piekarz’s position became effective Feb. 1. Piekarz, who was most recently the director of philanthropy for the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, will lead fundraising across more than 20 of the nonprofit’s programs, a statement said.

“Philanthropic giving has been an essential pillar of our nonprofit lab’s success throughout Mote’s 64-year history,” Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby said in the statement. “To advance Mote’s vision for a healthier ocean, and in turn, a healthier economy and quality of life, Andria will play a leadership role for increasing the support from our philanthropic relationships that is essential to grow Mote’s research and education enterprise as a whole.”

Philanthropic giving has accounted for 40% of funding for Mote’s research division over the past year.

Piekarz succeeds Erin Kabinoff, who is leaving Mote after six years. Piekarz, who has been with the Conservation Foundation since 2014, has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Barnard College of Columbia University. She is also a member of the Human Services Advisory Council for Sarasota County and is on the board of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Chapter of Southwest Florida.

"There is such a great sense of urgency to Mote's mission, advancing research and growing a truly global base of support to tackle the real-world challenges facing our oceans and our planet,” Piekarz said in the release. “I am inspired by the tremendous generosity that this community provides to this mission and am honored and excited to join the Mote team to help nurture and grow philanthropic support.”

The hiring of Piekarz follows the addition of former Sarasota Chamber of Commerce leader Kevin Cooper as Mote’s vice president for communications and the appointment of Alex Beavers as the chief innovation officer.