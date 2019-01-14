Mote welcomes chief innovation officer

Mote Marine Laboratory’s team is growing.

The laboratory announced in a press release today that Alex Beavers will serve as chief innovation officer.

The release said Beavers’ role will be dedicated to transitioning Mote research into commercial applications “that are ocean-friendly and produce economic benefits both locally and globally.”

Beavers joined Mote staff on Jan. 1. He has 40 years of experience as a high-technology executive and entrepreneur with his latest endeavor being at Stanford Research Institute in California. His experience will aid him in helping create new ventures, license agreements, products and services the statement said.

“Mote’s mission is compelling – improving the conservation and sustainable use of marine resources – and I’m happy to be part of the innovation phase by helping move Mote inventions and discoveries into business activities that have a beneficial economic impact for the economy at large,” Beavers said in the statement.

Beavers continued his statement by saying that Mote has a lot of potential for new economic innovations and cited Mote’s research in recirculating systems for aquaculture as an example.

Over the past year, Beavers has started conceptualizing the market need and commercialization potential for several projects. Such a project is Mote’s research on cancer-fighting compounds that are derived from shark immune systems.

“A significant portion of Mote’s vision for the future focuses on translating and transferring our discoveries in science and technology, not only to enhance conservation and sustainable use of our marine resources but to also benefit society and stimulate our regional economy,” Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby said in the statement. “Dr. Beavers is a proven entrepreneurial leader in moving intellectual property through the innovation process to commercialization, and he will be dedicated to that goal at Mote.”

Beavers will report directly to Crosby and aims to grow Mote’s economic impact as part of an expansion, the statement said.

That expansion includes Mote’s mission of creating Mote Aquarium at Nathan Benderson Park, which will clear space for Mote’s research at its City Island Campus.

The addition of Beavers comes shortly after the arrival of former Sarasota Chamber of Commerce CEO Kevin Cooper as Mote’s vice president for communications and strategic initiatives. Part of Cooper’s role will focus on implementing Mote’s strategic initiatives, which includes the construction of the new aquarium.

Previously, Beavers has served as CEO and Chairman of the Board for Averatek Corporation, founding CEO of Artificial Muscle, Inc., CEO of Thomson Industries and other leadership roles according to the statement.