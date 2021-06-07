Four Sarasota-area students appointed to U.S. service academies

Four students from Sarasota-area high schools were among 11 graduating seniors appointed to U.S. service academies by the region's two congressmen.

Jason Crump of Sarasota High was appointed to U.S. Air Force Academy, Elizabeth Jendrysik of Riverview High was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy and Michael Taylor Shaklik of Out of Door Academy in Lakewood Ranch was appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy. U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan appointed them.

Riverview High graduate Austin McEvoy was appointed by U.S. Rep. Greg Steube to the U.S. Air Force Academy

Elsewhere, Cody Scott Gross of IMG Academy in Bradenton was appointed by Buchanan to the U.S. Air Force Academy; Andrew Fischer of Newsome High School in Lithia was appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy; Savanah Holt of Riverview (Hillsborough County) Senior High School was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy; Samantha Vest of Tabb High School in Sun City Center was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy and Katherine Ward of Riverview High School in Riverview was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.

“I congratulate these outstanding young men and women for their appointments,” said Buchanan in a prepared statement. “They should take pride in having successfully competed with so many students from across the country. It is an honor not only for them, but for all who have supported them along the way. I wish them the best of luck and have full confidence that they will serve our nation with honor.”

Stuebe also appointed to other students from Polk County to service academies. Ethan Perdew, a Sebring resident, was appointed to the United States Naval Academy and Sawyer Hawks of Polk State Collegiate High School in Lakeland was appointed to the United States Air Force Academy.

“One of my greatest honors as a U.S. Representative is to be able to nominate outstanding students from our community to attend the United States Service Academies,” Steube said in a prepared statement. “I commend this special group of students for their incredible dedication to serve our community and country, and I look forward to seeing all that they accomplish in the future.

Each year, members of the House and Senate nominate senior high school students they represent for admission to the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. Applicants who meet strict qualifications are interviewed and recommended by a non-partisan Service Academy Board appointed by the Congressman.