 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Seniors Hailee Toepel and Sabiné Timol are ready to graduate. "I've been here since third grade so it's sad to see everyone go but exciting to see where they go in life," Timol says.

ODA graduates say bittersweet farewell in Lakewood Ranch

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Seniors Hailee Toepel and Sabiné Timol are ready to graduate. "I've been here since third grade so it's sad to see everyone go but exciting to see where they go in life," Timol says.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Phineas Scanlan and Matthew Rosen are happy to graduate after a year of uncertainty due to COVID-19.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Seniors Phineas Scanlan and Matthew Rosen are happy to graduate after a year of uncertainty due to COVID-19.

Buy this Photo
Senior Phineas Scanlan decorates his graduation cap with brown fur because he's headed to the University of Colorado Boulder where the mascot is a buffalo.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Phineas Scanlan decorates his graduation cap with brown fur because he's headed to the University of Colorado Boulder where the mascot is a buffalo.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Lexi Kozel, Monet Ramsey and Amanda Colditz show off their decorated graduation caps that show where they're headed off to college.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Seniors Lexi Kozel, Monet Ramsey and Amanda Colditz show off their decorated graduation caps that show where they're headed off to college.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Ximena Barrales and Nina Giraldo will see each other after they graduate from the Out-of-Door Academy when they attend Washington University together.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Seniors Ximena Barrales and Nina Giraldo will see each other after they graduate from the Out-of-Door Academy when they attend Washington University together.

Buy this Photo
The Out-of-Door Academy's Class of 2021 graduation ceremony is the first outdoor graduation ceremony in the school's history.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

The Out-of-Door Academy's Class of 2021 graduation ceremony is the first outdoor graduation ceremony in the school's history.

Buy this Photo
Senior Grace McCollum waves to family during the processional.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Grace McCollum waves to family during the processional.

Buy this Photo
Senior Kaylen Rivers walks in the processional.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Kaylen Rivers walks in the processional.

Buy this Photo
David Mahler, the head of school, welcomes graduates and their family and friends to the Class of 2021's graduation ceremony.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

David Mahler, the head of school, welcomes graduates and their family and friends to the Class of 2021's graduation ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Senior Reece Whatmore, who is valedictorian, shares what makes the Out-of-Door Academy's Class of 2021 "awesome."

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Reece Whatmore, who is valedictorian, shares what makes the Out-of-Door Academy's Class of 2021 "awesome."

Buy this Photo
Senior Jenna Viard talks about how she finds little pieces of heaven all around her.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Jenna Viard talks about how she finds little pieces of heaven all around her.

Buy this Photo
Senior Reece Whatmore hugs senior Jenna Viard after Viard gives her speech as the senior speaker.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Reece Whatmore hugs senior Jenna Viard after Viard gives her speech as the senior speaker.

Buy this Photo
Senior Lexi Kozel hugs her mother, Ashley Kozel, who is the chair of the school's board of trustees, as she accepts her diploma.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Lexi Kozel hugs her mother, Ashley Kozel, who is the chair of the school's board of trustees, as she accepts her diploma.

Buy this Photo
Graduate Tyler Colditz is congratulated by David Mahler, the head of school.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Graduate Tyler Colditz is congratulated by David Mahler, the head of school.

Buy this Photo
Senior Chelsea Ball accepts her diploma from her father, Sean Ball, the head of upper school.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Chelsea Ball accepts her diploma from her father, Sean Ball, the head of upper school.

Buy this Photo
Senior Tyler Beasley is congratulated by David Mahler, the head of school.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Tyler Beasley is congratulated by David Mahler, the head of school.

Buy this Photo
Senior Dabney Bentley commemorates her graduation with David Mahler, the head of school.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Dabney Bentley commemorates her graduation with David Mahler, the head of school.

Buy this Photo
Senior Ryan Kelly accepts his diploma from Ashley Kozel, the chair of the Out-of-Door Academy's Board of Trustees.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Ryan Kelly accepts his diploma from Ashley Kozel, the chair of the Out-of-Door Academy's Board of Trustees.

Buy this Photo
Senior Grace McCollum accepts her diploma from Ashley Kozel, the chair of the Out-of-Door Academy's Board of Trustees.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Grace McCollum accepts her diploma from Ashley Kozel, the chair of the Out-of-Door Academy's Board of Trustees.

Buy this Photo
Senior Katrina Crosley smiles as she accepts her diploma from Ashley Kozel, the chair of the Out-of-Door Academy's Board of Trustees.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Katrina Crosley smiles as she accepts her diploma from Ashley Kozel, the chair of the Out-of-Door Academy's Board of Trustees.

Buy this Photo
Graduate Saraiah Walkes smiles as she makes her way back to her seat with her diploma in hand.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Graduate Saraiah Walkes smiles as she makes her way back to her seat with her diploma in hand.

Buy this Photo
Many graduates decorated their caps to show what university or college they are headed to in the fall.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Many graduates decorated their caps to show what university or college they are headed to in the fall.

Buy this Photo
Senior Hailee Toepel claps after senior Jenna Viard gives her speech.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Hailee Toepel claps after senior Jenna Viard gives her speech.

Buy this Photo
Seniors Arthur Wang and Saraiah Walkes listen as senior Reece Whatmore gives her speech as valedictorian.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Seniors Arthur Wang and Saraiah Walkes listen as senior Reece Whatmore gives her speech as valedictorian.

Buy this Photo
Senior Michael Carlton walks across the stage to get his diploma.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Senior Michael Carlton walks across the stage to get his diploma.

Buy this Photo
Graduate Cole Kirschner moves his tassel from one side of his cap to the other to signify his graduation from high school.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Graduate Cole Kirschner moves his tassel from one side of his cap to the other to signify his graduation from high school.

Buy this Photo
The Out-of-Door Academy graduates throw their caps in the air.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

The Out-of-Door Academy graduates throw their caps in the air.

Buy this Photo
Graduate Dru Cappar hugs fellow graduate Patrick O'Keefe.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Graduate Dru Cappar hugs fellow graduate Patrick O'Keefe.

Buy this Photo
Graduate Alanna Kennedy hugs fellow graduate Margaret Buck.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Graduate Alanna Kennedy hugs fellow graduate Margaret Buck.

Buy this Photo
Ten-year-old Dillon O'Callaghan takes a selfie with his brother Cameron O'Callaghan, who graduated from the Out-of-Door Academy.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Ten-year-old Dillon O'Callaghan takes a selfie with his brother Cameron O'Callaghan, who graduated from the Out-of-Door Academy.

Buy this Photo
Ron Bizick, Hayden Bizick, Rebecca Bizick and Hannah Bizick celebrate Hayden Bizick's graduation.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Ron Bizick, Hayden Bizick, Rebecca Bizick and Hannah Bizick celebrate Hayden Bizick's graduation.

Buy this Photo
Michelle Schanz is proud of her son Marco Schanz for graduating. They celebrate with Joe Schanz and Lucas Schanz.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Michelle Schanz is proud of her son Marco Schanz for graduating. They celebrate with Joe Schanz and Lucas Schanz.

Buy this Photo
Graduate Arthur Wang shows off his diploma.

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

Graduate Arthur Wang shows off his diploma.

Buy this Photo
Share
Seventy-one seniors celebrate graduation in ODA of Lakewood Ranch's stadium.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Amanda Colditz, a senior at the Out-of-Door Academy, has been attending the school since she was in fourth grade, so graduating from the school surrounded by the people she's grown up with was bittersweet. 

"I'm obviously excited to move on and do something different, but I've been around the same people for a long time," Colditz said. "I've cherished that, and it's sad to leave them, but I'm excited."

Colditz was looking forward to seeing her 71 classmates walk across the stage and receive their diplomas June 5 at the school's stadium.

"I've seen these people as fourth graders," Colditz said. "It's insane to see everybody graduate."

Senior Jenna Viard said graduating from ODA is like leaving home. 

"I spent more time with these kids than I have my own parents, so separating from this many family members is going to be really hard," Viard said. "I truly love these guys."

 

Related Stories

Advertisement