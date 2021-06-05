ODA graduates say bittersweet farewell in Lakewood Ranch

Amanda Colditz, a senior at the Out-of-Door Academy, has been attending the school since she was in fourth grade, so graduating from the school surrounded by the people she's grown up with was bittersweet.

"I'm obviously excited to move on and do something different, but I've been around the same people for a long time," Colditz said. "I've cherished that, and it's sad to leave them, but I'm excited."

Colditz was looking forward to seeing her 71 classmates walk across the stage and receive their diplomas June 5 at the school's stadium.

"I've seen these people as fourth graders," Colditz said. "It's insane to see everybody graduate."

Senior Jenna Viard said graduating from ODA is like leaving home.

"I spent more time with these kids than I have my own parents, so separating from this many family members is going to be really hard," Viard said. "I truly love these guys."