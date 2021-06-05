Sarasota High School graduates bid farewell at 2021 ceremony

More than 400 Sarasota High School graduates bid farewell to their time in high school with a celebratory ceremony at Ed Smith Stadium on June 4.

Students took their seats at the stadium to reminisce, reflect and hear words from Sarasota High School staff and speakers. Mayor Hagen Brody spoke to his time as a Sarasota High School student and encouraged students to enjoy their time as best they could. Students also heard from student speakers as well as principal David Jones. The ceremony ended with the new graduates tossing their caps high into the air.