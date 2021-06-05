 Skip to main content
Graduates walk in two lines to their seats.

Sarasota High School graduates bid farewell at 2021 ceremony

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Addison Delsanto

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Addison Delsanto

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Jordan Blake

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Jaxson Crump

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Graduates walk in two lines to their seats.

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Graduates walk in two lines to their seats.

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Annalise Grimmer

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Graduates walk in two lines to their seats.

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Jaxson Crump

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Principal David Jones speaks to the graduates.

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Rafael Hickman walks off the stage

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Annalise Grimmer

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Graduates toss their caps into the air.

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Students recite the pledge of allegiance

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Principal David Jones speaks to the graduates.

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Rafael Hickman walks off the stage

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Erin Kitchener poses for a photo.

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

Graduates toss their caps into the air.

Friday, Jun. 4, 2021 |

The graduation ceremony was held June 4.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

More than 400 Sarasota High School graduates bid farewell to their time in high school with a celebratory ceremony at Ed Smith Stadium on June 4. 

Students took their seats at the stadium to reminisce, reflect and hear words from Sarasota High School staff and speakers. Mayor Hagen Brody spoke to his time as a Sarasota High School student and encouraged students to enjoy their time as best they could. Students also heard from student speakers as well as principal David Jones. The ceremony ended with the new graduates tossing their caps high into the air. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

