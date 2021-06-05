Riverview High School followed up its socially distanced 2020 graduation with a lively, in-person event for the Class of 2021 on June 5.

More than 600 graduates marched into Ed Smith Stadium where they stood for the national anthem and then quickly set about taking the stage to receive their diplomas.

Principal Erin del Castillo and members of the senior class board spoke to the assembled graduates about their journey to finishing their senior year. Senior class president Sam Elnaggar delivered the farewell comments to end the event and the night concluded with the graduates throwing their caps high into the sky.