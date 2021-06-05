 Skip to main content
Ciara Podolan with Parris Rivera

Riverview High School celebrates Class of 2021 at graduation

Liam Morales, Edwin Mosquera, Fabian Gines, Diego Rodrigues and Manuel Sulbaran

Anthony Sumoza and Camila Fermin

Mariah Dean and Zayd Taitai

Sam Lehrman, Bryn Nutter and Will Evans

Andres Freire

Leah Amico and Isabella Richmond

Graduates received medals at the graduation.

Lei'asha Battle

Amelia Mauer, Luke Mocherman, Ava Stroth, Savannah Tucker and Sam Elnaggar of the senior board

Elysia Stacey

Alexis Randall and Eli Ramos

Yenasey Ramos, Ashlynn Roughton, Tiana Roscoe and Juliette Schuhmacher

Grace Schultz and Brook Stevenson

Students pledge allegiance to the flag.

Students pledge allegiance to the flag.

Clare Ferrier

Saul Bonilla

Daevon Lebron

Ashley Lam

David Mazon

Emily Richford waves to the audience

Principal Erin del Castillo applauds the class of 2021.

The class of 2021 tosses their caps high into the air.

The graduation event was held on June 5.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Riverview High School followed up its socially distanced 2020 graduation with a lively, in-person event for the Class of 2021 on June 5. 

More than 600 graduates marched into Ed Smith Stadium where they stood for the national anthem and then quickly set about taking the stage to receive their diplomas.

Principal Erin del Castillo and members of the senior class board spoke to the assembled graduates about their journey to finishing their senior year. Senior class president Sam Elnaggar delivered the farewell comments to end the event and the night concluded with the graduates throwing their caps high into the sky. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

