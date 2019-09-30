Growing up in Virginia, Chris Van Alstine loved playing on his high school's football team, but never felt it gave him much direction in his life.

Then he found the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Invited to a "campus huddle," at his school, he learned that many of his teammates, and athletes in other sports at the school, were like-minded in their faith. Those athletes taught Van Alstine that everything he did on a football field was a way to "bring glory to God."

It was a game changer for him. He poured more effort into being the best athlete he could be. Suddenly his actions on the field took on new meaning.

Jay Heater: Side of Ranch

For those unfamiliar with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, it was founded in 1954 by Eastern Oklahoma A&M basketball coach Don McClanen. From the start, the organization understood the power athletic coaches held over their athletes, on every level. McClanen watched as famous sports stars endorsed merchandise. He thought they could use that power is promote Christianity and build character and integrity as well.

Brooklynn Dodgers President and General Manager Branch Rickey signed up as did famous quarterback Otto Graham. Eventually, power brokers such as Tom Landry, Bobby Bowden, John Wooden and Roger Staubach joined as well. Today's famous members include Tim Tebow, John Harbaugh and former WNBA star Tamika Catchings.

Van Alstine isn't famous like the others, but in today's world of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, he is of critical importance to the organization. Van Alstine is the Fellowship of Christian Athlete's area representative in Lakewood Ranch.

While the nonprofit's message sifted through coaches during its early years, it is delivered differently in today's world. Part of the problem has been the raging argument concerning separation of schools and religion. With the Supreme Court's stance that public schools are an agent of the government and can't promote any religion or its beliefs, coaches have come under scrutiny about their messages to players if they carry a religious tone.

Now the Fellowship of Christian Athletes' message has to be led by the students themselves.

Van Alstine's job is to make sure that any school in the area that wants to have a Fellowship of Christian Athletes presence has the resources to do so. Once that presence is established, Van Alstine, who turns 21 this month, assists the students in any goal they set.

He said Lakewood Ranch and Braden River highs schools, along with Haile and Nolan middle schools, have a Fellowship of Christian Athletes presence on campus. He said The Out of Door Academy has students involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes who meet off campus.

"It's a way for students to connect with their community," Van Alstine said. "They can see they are important to other lives and that it's not just about themselves."

The programs in the Lakewood Ranch area are only a few years old and Van Alstine said the response has been terrific. He said more than 80 students have been attending campus huddles at Braden River High and about half that many at Lakewood Ranch High.

Students at the various schools have been developing outreach programs as well. Van Alstine said the fellowship's Haile students raised money to buy presents for children in need last Christmas.

Most of the members continue to be athletes although Rodney Ring, the Fellowship of Christian Athlete's metro director for Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties, stresses that any student is welcome to the campus huddles.

"Our goal is to share the Gospel," Ring said. "And it leads to good decision making, and a growth in character, leadership and their faith."

Obviously, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes isn't everyone's cup of tea. But if you wonder what it is all about, or simply have questions, its Fall Fundraising Banquet is Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Church of Hope, 1560 Wendell Kent Road, Sarasota. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. A buffet barbecue dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Two-time Major League Baseball all-star Brian Roberts, who played for the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, is the guest speaker. A silent auction also will be offered. It is free to attend, but those who would like to attend are asked to call Ring at 525-3833 so they know how much food to order.

Among those who will be attending is Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who is a sponsor of the event.

Baugh would love to see the Fellowship of Christian Athletes programs grow in area schools. She said she feels our society is having trouble times, partially due to "not having God in our lives."

"Any time you can work with our young people and guide them, teach them morals, a good attitude, manners ... that's a good thing," Baugh said.