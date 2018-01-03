Cops Corner: Gifted clothes hangers spark argument

Dec. 29

KITCHEN NIGHTMARE

5:06 a.m. — 2200 block of North Lemon Avenue

Suspicion: An anonymous caller reported seeing a woman screaming outside and carrying a knife. An officer made contact with the woman in her apartment. The woman was calm and seemed surprised to see police, the officer noted. The woman said she was using the knife in her kitchen and went outside to get something from her car. The officer asked why someone reported she was screaming outside, to which the woman responded that her neighbors don’t like her and are constantly causing problems for her. The woman said everything was fine and that she did not need any assistance from the police.

ON THE BENCH

10 a.m. — 400 block of John Ringling Boulevard

Lost/found property: A woman reported that she lost her tablet computer. She last had it in the St. Armands Circle area, where she was sitting on a park bench. When her children arrived in the area, she got up to meet them and accidentally left the tablet behind. The computer was valued around $350. An officer went to check the area for the missing tablet.

BATHROOM BREAK-IN

3:15 p.m. — 4600 block of Leeta Lane

Property damage: A man reported that, while he was out of the house at dinner, his son called him and told him someone broke the window to their bathroom at home. The son said he was sitting in the house playing video games when he heard a loud bang in the back of the house. He walked into the bathroom, saw the broken glass and called his parents. An officer inspected the bathroom and saw a rock inside the shower. It appeared someone had thrown the rock through the window, the officer said. A search of the area led to no additional information regarding the incident.

LEFT HANGING

6:56 p.m. — 2400 block of Leon Avenue

Dispute: A man reported that he and his sister got into an argument. He said it started when his mother bought he and his sister clothes hangers. When he attempted to take his hangers, he said his sister became enraged and started yelling. The two started yelling at each other. While the argument was taking place, he threw water at the ground toward his sister, and his sister threw rice at him. He then left the house and called the police. The sister shared the same story as her brother. She said she just wanted to pack her belongings and leave. She left the area without further incident.