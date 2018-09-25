Cops Corner: Sarasota 9.27.18

Sept. 21

UNEARNED CREDIT

11:15 a.m. — 700 block of South Orange Avenue

Financial crime: An employee at a development company reported another person fraudulently opened a line of credit posing as a representative of the business. The company became aware of the issue when the creditor sent the business a thank-you note for opening an account. The employee immediately called the creditor to say nobody with the company opened an account. The employee said the company did not suffer any financial losses as a result of the incident.

ACCESS DENIED

1:05 p.m. — 900 block of University Parkway

Disturbance: An employee at a hotel reported a woman was in the lobby causing a disturbance after her credit card had been declined. The woman left prior to an officer’s arrival, and the employee said she no longer needed police assistance.

Sept. 22

HOT MESS

9 a.m. — 4200 block of North Tamiami Trail

Property damage: An employee at a hotel was inspecting a room after a customer checked out, and he found the room in disarray. The employee said multiple items, including a TV, lamp, sheets and walls were damaged with what appeared to be hot sauce. He said the customer was not a problem while he was there. However, the customer did have a guest stay in the room, which the employee had not been aware of until the end of the stay. The employee was not certain who was responsible for the damage. He said the guest was seen on video screaming at someone outside of the room, and he believed she may have been responsible for the damage, but he could not confirm it. The customer left a $100 deposit for any damage to the room. Officers were unable to make contact with the customer.

Sept. 24

SWEET TOOTH

6 a.m. — 0 block of North Tuttle Avenue

Burglary, structure: A worker at an office reported a burglary that occurred sometime over the weekend. The worker arrived and found the front door unlocked, which was unusual. After further investigation, she found two windows in the back of the building were broken. One window had been boarded up, but the other window led to the interior of the office. After inspecting the office, it was determined only four bags of candy from the front lobby area had been taken. All medical devices, televisions and computers were still present and undamaged.