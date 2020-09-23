Cops Corner: Sarasota 9.24.20

Sept. 17

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS

9:24 p.m. — 3200 block of Huntington Place Drive

Dispute: A woman reported an argument with her upstairs neighbors. The woman said the neighbors are constantly stomping on the floor throughout the night. The woman said the fight started after she got fed up and banged on the ceiling in retaliation. One of the upstairs neighbors said the woman is constantly banging on the ceiling. The neighbor said the fight started after she went downstairs and told the woman she wasn’t making any noise. Officers advised both parties to avoid each other.

Sept. 19

NO TAKEBACKS

8:44 a.m — 900 block of Tarpon Avenue

Dispute: A woman reported selling a car to a family friend for $15,000. The woman said the buyer has not made payments. The woman wanted to report the car stolen, so police could repossess it. An officer told the woman this was a civil issue that needed to be resolved in court.

SIGN DOWN; SIGN UP

9:26 a.m. — 3800 block of South Osprey Avenue

Property damage: An officer responded to a report about a stop sign that had been knocked over. The officer found it on the ground. It appeared an unknown object struck the aluminum post, but the officer was unable to determine if a car hit the post. The officer temporarily reinstalled the sign until city staff could install a new post.

TAKE CHARGE

10:21 a.m. — 100 block of South Pineapple Avenue

Lost/found property: A caller reported a suspicious device in a park that had a logo and lights. Upon closer inspection, officers discovered it was a solar-powered battery pack. Officers placed the battery pack into police storage.

Sept. 20

MISTAKEN IDENTITIES

12:17 a.m. — 5000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A hotel employee reported arguing with a guest outside the front office. The employee said the guest became aggressive, and he wanted him to leave. The employee said he did not know the individual was a guest because another worker checked him in. An officer spoke to the guest, who said he was outside smoking when the employee asked who he was and why he was on the property. The guest took offense and asked the employee who he was. The guest said he did not know the employee worked at the hotel because another worker checked him in. The guest agreed to leave, and the employee issued a refund.