Cops Corner: Sarasota 8.16.18

Aug. 9

LOCK AWAY

8:41 a.m. — 4200 block of North Tamiami Trail

Property damage: An officer received a report about an incident at a hotel. The officer spoke to the property manager, who said two people were involved in a dispute in one of the hotel rooms. During the dispute, one of the people locked the other out using the bolt on the electronic lock. The manager said the person who was locked out got angry and smashed the electronic sensor with his hand. The person’s hand started bleeding, and a cover broke off the electronic sensor, exposing a circuit board. In a panic, the two people both packed all their belongings and left the area.

The officer made contact with the two people later that day. One of the people said he left the area because he was already on probation. He said he was willing to pay for the damages he caused. The property manager said he would not press charges if the people paid for the damage in a timely manner.

TOOL TIME

9:45 a.m. — 2300 block of Bahia Vista Street

Burglary structure: A worker left his tools at a home overnight while the property was being renovated. When he arrived at work the next morning, all his tools were gone. The worker told an officer the garage door was up and the door from the garage to the house was open. The worker said he had not been able to secure the garage door, and he was not sure if the door to the house was secured. There were no signs of forced entry at the home.

Aug. 10

SKATEBOARDING IS A CRIME

8:02 p.m. — 1600 block of South Tuttle Avenue

Property damage: A man was in his front yard when he saw two kids skating on a neighboring property. He said the kids were attempting to skate on a rail next to a fence, and they became annoyed because the fence was in their way. The kids proceeded to pull the fence out of the ground and bent it. The man attempted to confront the kids, but they fled the area in a car. The man provided a possible license plate number to the police, but the tag did not match the given description of the car. An officer was unable to find additional information regarding the incident.

Aug. 12

KICK IN THE DOOR

7:20 p.m. — 2400 block of Leon Avenue

Property damage: A woman reported that both of her vehicles were damaged. She said sometime overnight, all four of the tires were slashed on one car. The other car had two footprints on the passenger side, one of which left a large dent on the front passenger door. The woman said she does not know who would have damaged her cars.