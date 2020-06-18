Cops Corner: Sarasota 6.18.20

June 12

CROSSING THE LINE

4:10 p.m. — 1000 block of Bayou Place

Dispute: A woman reported an ongoing dispute with workers her neighbor hired to erect a fence along their property line. The woman said she is currently talking to lawyers about the situation. She said she spoke to her neighbor about making sure the workers cleaned up her yard, and she’s also made several complaints to the contractor. An officer spoke to one of the workers, who said the woman got upset at them for stepping in her yard while working. The worker said he and the woman were making obscene gestures at each other throughout the day, but he felt tensions were low. The worker agreed to give the woman a heads up in the future before employees entered her property.

June 14

FRESH COAT

9:44 a.m. — 1000 Boulevard of the Arts

Property damage: Two individuals reported their cars were damaged while parked next to a building being painted. An officer responded to the scene and saw the same damage on seven vehicles. The two individuals said they were not warned about the painting. An officer spoke to an employee at the property, and she said staff was not made aware the building was being painted this weekend. The officer then spoke to the painter, who said he told property representatives two days ago about the plans to paint the building. The painter said he advised them to move cars or else they might get paint on them.

IS THIS YOUR CARD?

1:59 p.m — 1500 block of First Street

Lost/found property: An officer was attempting to use an ATM when he found a debit card still in the machine. Another officer attempted to contact the cardholder at his residence but could not make contact with them. The officer left a note for the man stating the card could be retrieved at the police department.

BAY TRAFFIC CONTROL

4:35 p.m. — 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A man got into an argument with another individual while trying to load his boat onto his trailer at a boat ramp. The man said the other individual was trying to take charge of the boat ramp by directing boaters. The man said the individual touched his boat and truck, but there was no damage. Both parties left the area without further incident