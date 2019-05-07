Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.9.19

May 4

TAKING IT OUTSIDE

2:05 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Battery: Police were dispatched to a Main Street club after a woman reported she had been beaten up by another woman. The victim said she knew her attacker’s name. The victim said she and the other woman had been in an argument in the club and moved outside where she was pushed to the ground and had her hair pulled. She had a cut on her knee as a result, she told police. The victim filled out a written statement and said she would go to the police station once she had more information on her attacker.

May 5

PROM PARTY FOUL

1:25 a.m. — 2200 block of 6th Street

Dispute: Upon arriving at a home, police spoke to a man who said a group of people were trying to enter a party he was hosting for his daughter after a high school prom. He said his daughter did not know them and didn’t want them inside. The man said three of the unwanted guests left, but pointed out a fourth who was still nearby. He told an officer he and his friends arrived shortly before officers. He said they heard about a party from friends and wanted to attend. The subject said his friends left but he was waiting for a ride.

UNDERAGE DRINKING AND A BAR FIGHT

2:32 a.m. — 1100 block of North Washington Boulevard

Suspicion: An officer on patrol noticed a large crowd outside a bar when a call came in about underage drinking there. The caller to police said he had been told to leave the bar because management suspected he was underage. He told police there were other underage drinkers there, but he wouldn’t name them. Police arrived to find 30 to 40 people in the parking lot, and security personnel were breaking up fights. When police cars arrived, the crowd scattered. Traffic assistance was provided to patrons exiting the parking lot. Units remained on scene until the establishment and its lot were vacated.

May 6

DUDE, THAT'S MY BEER

Midnight — 1500 block of Main Street

Suspicion: Police responded to a downtown bar in reference to a suspicious person. An employee of the bar said a bearded man, wearing a teal shirt and blue jeans, was bothering customers and finishing off drinks left unattended on tables. The employee said he asked the man to leave several times, but the man refused. The employee said the man finally left and was traveling west on Main Street. Officers told the employee to call back if the man returned.