Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.31.18

May 24

KEYED IN

9:35 a.m. — 3500 block of San Remo Terrace

Property damage: A man left a boat attached to a trailer in the driveway of his friend’s house. Sometime overnight, an unknown person punched a hole in the keyhole of the padlock securing the trailer hitch, breaking the lock. The man believed someone was trying to steal the boat and trailer. The man said he would cut the lock off and put in a new locking device.

DUST UP

2:47 p.m. — 0 block of Sunset Drive

Property damage: A man parked his truck in a spot beneath work taking place in a third-story window. When the man returned to his truck, he noticed dust in the vehicle. He also noticed a small dent. He believed the workers in the building were the responsible for the damage. He confronted someone he saw working in the window and told him he wanted the worker to pay for the damages. He said the worker responded with threatening comments.

The worker told an officer he was not responsible for the dent. He admitted making a confrontational statement, but he said he felt threatened because the man would not leave him alone. An officer told the man he could write a report for insurance purposes, but he could not make someone pay for the damage because there was no way of knowing for certain what caused the dent. The building manager placed cones in the parking spot beneath the window to avoid further issues.

BROKEN ARM

3:15 p.m. — 1500 block of State Street

Property damage: An employee at a parking garage reported damage to a gate at the facility. A driver went to the top level of the garage before turning around and trying to leave. The driver followed another car out of the gate, but the arm came down on the vehicle and broke off the machine. The driver left the area without reporting the damage. An officer was unable to identify the vehicle or its driver. The employee estimated the cost of the damage at about $500.

BAR RESCUE

10:49 p.m. — 0 block of South Lemon Avenue

Dispute: A man reported that, while he was eating at a restaurant, another man harassed him. The man said he was sitting at the bar when the other man came up from behind him, poked him in the head and threatened him. The manager of the restaurant said he saw the poking take place. The manager said he escorted the other man out of the restaurant. The man did not want to press charges but did want the incident documented.