Cops Corner: Sarasota 5.26.21

May 20

WHILE YOU’RE HERE...

1:03 a.m. — 2900 block of Hawthorne Street

Dispute: A woman said she agreed to let an acquaintance stay at her home in exchange for doing some tasks around the house. The two got into an argument because the woman said the acquaintance did not do the tasks and would not leave when asked. The acquaintance had left the property by the time officers arrived. While officers were on the scene, the woman mentioned that a portion of her fence was broken and she wasn’t sure what happened to it. An officer took photos of the fence to document the damage.

BIKE BACKLASH

5:15 p.m. — 1300 block of 14th Street

Dispute: A woman said she was upset with her neighbor for talking to her grandson about using the key to the neighbor’s dirt bike. The woman said she did not think the neighbor should be speaking to the grandson, and if there was an issue, he should be bringing it up with the parents instead. The woman said she would call the police if the neighbor came back to her house, but she also said she may handle the issue herself. An officer encouraged her to let the police settle any future disputes.

May 21

NO SERVICE

2:31 a.m. — 700 block of South Washington Avenue

Dispute: An employee at a restaurant said two people would not leave the dining area even though she told them she would not take their order. Both people said they just wanted to get food, but they both agreed to leave the area without further issue.

SOUR NOTES

8:48 a.m. — 2300 block of Ixora Avenue

Dispute: A man reported an ongoing issue with his neighbor. The man said the neighbor has been frequently complaining about the landscaping being done on the man’s property. Both of the past two days, the neighbor has left a note on the door of the man’s car. The man said he was attempting to address some of the neighbor’s complaints, but he did not want her coming onto his property to leave notes. An officer was unable to contact the neighbor. The officer suggested the man could have an attorney send a cease-and-desist letter to the neighbor.