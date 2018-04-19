Cops Corner: Sarasota 4.19.18

April 11

STORAGE WARS

8 p.m. — 1100 block of North Beneva Road

Misc. officer: The manager of a storage facility reported a burglary. The manager told an officer that the facility has been in an ongoing dispute with a former client regarding allegations of fraudulent charges. During the dispute, the client fell behind on her monthly payments, and her storage unit was locked, the manager said. Later, another customer let the client onto the property, and the client removed her belongings from the storage unit. The officer told the manager the dispute was a civil issue.

April 13

SMOKIN’ IN THE GIRLS ROOM

10:15 a.m. — 2100 block of Bahia Vista Street

Misc. officer: An officer working at a high school received a report about two students who were smoking in the bathroom. Both students went to the school’s administrative offices, where employees searched their personal belongings. The students denied smoking, but the employees found electronic cigarettes in both of the students’ bags. The officer issued both students a summons, which included a $25 fine. The students also received an in-school suspension and were referred to an anti-tobacco course.

FAMILY BUSINESS

12:31 p.m. — 1900 block of North Orange Avenue

Dispute: A woman said her former landlord owes her $500 from a deposit she made when she moved in with the landlord’s son. The woman said she was dating the landlord’s son at the time, but things didn’t work out. An officer made contact with the landlord, who said he did promise to pay the woman $500. He said he couldn’t now because it’s been a slow time for his business. He also alleged the woman broke the lease and felt he should not have to pay her any money.

April 14

MIRROR, MIRROR

5:26 p.m. — 1000 block of North Washington Boulevard

Property damage: A man parked his car behind a rental car business at night. The next evening, he came back and discovered his driver’s side window was partially shattered. The car was locked and there was no other damage to the vehicle. There were no witnesses to the incident and it was unknown how the window could have been shattered. The damage was estimated at approximately $100.

WHERE’S THE BEEF?

9:58 p.m. — 2100 block of Ringling Boulevard

Dispute: Officers received a report that 30 or more children were fighting in front of a fast food restaurant. When officers arrived, a large group of children scattered in all directions. None of the children wanted to speak to the police. None of the children the officers observed appeared to be injured. Officers stood by for several minutes, but nobody approached them to make a report.