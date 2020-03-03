Cops Corner: Sarasota 3.5.20

February 28

TOP PRIORITY

11:22 p.m. — 300 block of John Ringling Boulevard

Marchman Act: The manager at a bar and restaurant reported an intoxicated customer was refusing to pay her tab and leave. When an officer arrived, the customer said she thought the officer should have better things to do than bother her. After a long discussion, the customer agreed to pay her tab, but she still would not leave the business. The customer could not properly put her flip-flops on and remained uncooperative, so she was taken into protective custody.

February 29

TRUST REFUND

9:09 p.m. — 600 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A woman reported a gas station employee had canceled a transaction for some unknown reason, and she was worried money would be taken from the gift card she used to pay. The employee said any money taken from the gift card would be refunded.

March 1

SAFE & SOUND

12:35 a.m. — 800 block of South Palm Avenue

Noise complaint: A resident said a property near his home was playing music too loudly. An officer conducted a sound reading near the resident’s home and found the noise was within the limits allowed in the city’s noise ordinance. The resident asked the officer to call him back with the results of the test. When the officer called the resident’s number, it went straight to voicemail.

LOVE THY NEIGHBOR

5:27 p.m. — 1500 block of Oak Park Avenue

Dispute: A man called the police about an ongoing issue he’s been having with his neighbors. The man said the issue is related to an incident involving a dog bite that happened on an earlier date. The man said the neighbors got into an argument with him and his wife while they were walking down the street. One of the neighbors said he has “been to prison and is not afraid to go back,” the man said. An officer spoke to all parties, who said they would do their best to avoid one another going forward so the situation did not escalate.

LOCKED OUT

6 p.m. — 3900 block of Lakeside Drive

Dispute: A man called the police to report an issue he had with someone he hired to build a computer game for him. The man said he had paid in full for the game, but the person he hired refused to give him the “final key” to the game. The man said the game did not work without that component.