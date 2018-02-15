Cops Corner: Sarasota 2.15.18

Feb. 11

NOT-SO-FRIENDLY DISAGREEMENT

2:05 a.m. — 2500 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A man called the police regarding a dispute at a bar. The man said he was in an argument with his friend and just wanted a taxi. The man later charged at his friend and pushed him. Officers handcuffed the man, but his friend walked away and refused to give officers any additional information. The police released the man, who then left the area.

CYCLE OF VIOLENCE

2:19 a.m. — 300 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A man was driving with his girlfriend when several people on motorcycles rode past his car and kicked the vehicle. Several blocks later, at a different intersection, the man got into a verbal dispute with a group of men on motorcycles. The man got out of his car to confront the group and a physical fight started. The man’s girlfriend got out of the car and left the area.

Another man on a motorcycle pulled up to the incident and saw the fight developing. He attempted to break up the altercation, but the man started fighting with him, too. Two witnesses said the men on motorcycles left the area as soon as officers arrived. There were no injuries reported following the fight.

TASTE TEST

11:56 a.m. — 500 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A man called the police because he was not satisfied with the customer service at a restaurant. He said he ordered a meal and told staff that he did not like it. He said staff refused to provide a refund, so he threw his food away.

An officer spoke to an employee, who said the restaurant remade the man’s food three times and he was still not satisfied. The employee said the restaurant offered to make the man whatever he wanted, but declined to provide a refund. She said the man often orders the same meal and sends it back. She didn’t want the man removed from the restaurant, because he is a frequent customer. The man said he would file a complaint with the city regarding the restaurant and request a health inspection.