Cops Corner: Sarasota 12.24.20

Dec. 13

CATCH A CHARGE

12:23 a.m. — 4900 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A guest at a hotel said she was charged an extra $100 deposit on her debit card after already paying a $100 cash deposit for her room. The customer said a hotel employee originally denied taking a $100 bill from her but changed his story once she said she was calling the police. The hotel employee denied intentionally charging the guest an extra $100, stating it was a glitch from the online booking website. The employee initially denied running the guest’s credit card but later pulled up reservation information that showed the guest paid by credit card. When asked, the employee said he did run the card but did not charge the $100. The employee confirmed the $100 charge would be reversed at checkout if no issues arose. The guest notified her bank to dispute the extra charge.

STAY AWAY

12:42 a.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Trespass: A security worker at a bar kicked out a group of patrons. The worker asked an officer to speak to one particularly belligerent patron who kept returning to the property despite repeated instructions to leave the area. The officer spoke to the patron, who appeared to be extremely intoxicated, and told her she would receive a trespassing warning if she did not leave. The patron began to leave while yelling vulgarities at the worker. At a certain point, the patron turned around and walked directly back toward the worker, taking pictures of him and yelling. The patron refused to leave the area, so the officer issued a trespassing warning.

FULL HOUSE

2 p.m. — 300 block of Monroe Drive

Misc. officer: A man reported that multiple cars and trucks were parked at a neighboring property, some of which were blocking the sidewalk or on the wrong side of the street. An officer made contact with the individuals renting the property, who said there was a wedding party at the house getting ready for a wedding. The bride said there were so many cars because photographers and makeup artists arrived at the property. The bride said they were almost finished and that the cars would be moved within 30 minutes. The bride said there would not be any parking problems after the wedding. The man who made the complaint said there are ongoing parking and noise problems at the property. The officer noted the property was a very large rental house that appeared to have insufficient parking for the number of people that stay there.