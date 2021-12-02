Cops Corner: Sarasota 12.2.21

Nov. 25

IMPROPER DROP

7:14 a.m. — 1000 block of Circus Boulevard

Suspicion: An employee at a golf course arrived at work and discovered a large amount of trash had been left in the parking lot near a trash bin on the property. The trash, which was left overnight, included a basketball net, tires, wooden pallets and other items. The trash exceeded 15 pounds. The employee had no information about a possible suspect, and security cameras on the property did not point to the area where the trash was left.

PARTY PASS

10:21 p.m. — 3000 block of Ringling Boulevard

Noise complaint: A person complained about noise coming from a nearby property. An officer spoke to a man at the property, who said a birthday party was taking place. The man said he had a permit from the city that allowed up to 100 decibels of noise until midnight. The man said he did not know what time the party would end.

GHOST TOWN

10:23 p.m. — 1400 block of North Tamiami Trail

Noise complaint: An officer responded to a complaint regarding loud music coming from cars at a park. An officer arrived at the park and saw no cars. The officer heard no noise violations.

Nov. 26

KNOCK IT OFF

2:21 a.m. — 3800 block of Davis Boulevard

Dispute: A man said that his cousin was bothering him and kept knocking on his door. An officer spoke to the cousin, who said he wasn’t trying to bother the man. Other family members were present at the man’s home and said they would ensure there were no further issues.

HEARING OTHER PERSPECTIVES

10:10 p.m. — 300 block of John Ringling Boulevard

Noise complaint: An officer responded to a report regarding loud music coming from a bar. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer heard loud music coming from the second floor of the business. The officer went inside to speak to the manager, and the music wasn’t as loud in the area where the manager was sitting. The officer asked the manager to walk out to the sidewalk to hear how loud the music was. The manager asked the DJ to turn the music down.

Nov. 27

NOT LOVIN’ IT

9:36 a.m. — 700 block of North Tamiami Trail

Dispute: An employee at a fast food restaurant said a woman was causing a disturbance inside the restaurant. The employee was unsure why the woman was getting into verbal altercations. The woman refused to leave the area when asked, but she left the restaurant after the employee said she was calling the police. An officer was unable to locate the woman in the area.