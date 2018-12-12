Cops Corner: Sarasota 12.13.18

Dec. 9

MOVIN’ OUT

10:56 a.m. — 2500 block of Arlington Street

Dispute: An officer responded to a dispute between a landlord and tenant. The landlord had put the tenant’s furniture outside because she said the tenant had not paid rent in the past month. An officer told the landlord that, if she wanted to evict the tenant, she would have to provide the tenant with the proper paperwork. The landlord said she understood she was not allowed to just remove the tenant’s items from the home.

Dec. 10

TIMBER!

2:30 a.m. — 1100 block of Sylvan Drive

Property damage: A woman reported an unknown car pulled onto her property and ran over a freshly planted mango tree. She reviewed her surveillance video and saw brake lights illuminated in the lot at that time. She said other than the lights, she could not see anything in the video. It was unclear what type of vehicle hit the tree. The tree was knocked over and three metal beams were heavily damaged. She estimated the cost of the damage at $200.

HOLE IN THE DOOR

3:23 a.m. — 1400 block of South Tamiami Trail

Property damage: Officers received a report about a possible burglary after an alarm went off at a business. An officer arrived at the scene and found the front glass door was broken. There was a hole in the glass the size of a bowling ball. There was also a rock inside the business that matched the size of the hole. Based on the location and size of the hole, it was determined there was no way an individual could have entered the location. A supervisor at the store met an officer and determined all was clear inside.

WRECKING BALL

7:10 a.m. — 1600 block of Devonshire Lane

Dispute: The manager of a construction company said his crew has had issues with a man living behind a construction site. The manager said the man has been reporting parking issues, harassing the workers and walking onto the job site. The man reportedly turned off a compressor and radio speaker on the site. The manager wanted the man barred from the property. An officer told the manager the police needed to see the man on the site to issue a trespassing warning. The officer advised the manager to consider posting no-trespassing signs and video surveillance.