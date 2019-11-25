Cops Corner: Sarasota 11.28.19

Nov. 19

GET A HANDLE

12:32 a.m. — 800 block of South Orange Avenue

Burglary vehicle: A resident at an apartment complex reported seeing an individual pulling on car-door handles in the parking lot. The resident followed the individual to confront him. While the resident was following the individual, he saw another man across the street flip up his hood, so he started chasing the man. An officer spoke to the man, who said he only started running when he heard someone yelling at him. Officers found no evidence indicating the man was with the individual pulling on door handles.

FINDERS KEEPERS

4:57 p.m. — 1300 block of Main Street

Lost/found property: A man found a silver bracelet with diamonds on the street and turned it into the police. The man said he wanted to claim the bracelet if nobody else did, but he left before the officer could give him a receipt for claiming the property.

Nov. 21

OPEN CASE

6 a.m. — 4100 block of Prairie View Drive South

Burglary vehicle: A man said he went to his car in the morning and found the glove box was open. Because he knew he did not leave the glove box open, he checked other cars in the driveway, both of which had the glove box open as well. He said nothing was taken from any of them, so he dismissed the incident, but his son recommended filing a police report later. An officer spoke to neighbors in the area, none of whom reported any suspicious activity during the night. There were valuable items inside the vehicle in plain sight that had not been taken. The man told the officer he was not interested in advancing the investigation.

CURBSIDE SERVICE

7:35 p.m. — 200 block of Central Avenue

Dispute: A woman was driving her car when an unknown man stood in front of the vehicle and blocked her from making a turn. The woman said the man moved out of the way and then began to knock on her window. The woman said the man asked her if she wanted to buy a beer from him because he does not drink. The woman said she was going to call the police, and then the man ran away. An officer was unable to find the man.