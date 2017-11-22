Cops Corner: Sarasota 11.22.17

Nov. 17

BOOT SCOOTIN’

9:24 a.m. — 1400 block of First Street

Misc. officer: A parking employee reported that the owner of a car with a wheel-immobilizing boot on it appeared to have attempted to move the vehicle. The owner left the car in a parking garage and was told the car would get towed if it was not removed before this date. That morning, there was a mark on the ground from the boot dragging across the pavement. The employee said she had ordered the car towed, and she just wanted the incident documented.

DOG GONE WILD

10:06 a.m. — 2300 block of Loma Linda Street

Dispute: A woman noticed her neighbor’s dog was loose in the neighborhood and called the animal services office. The woman said her neighbor put the dog away and then confronted her, cursing at her because she called animal services. The woman said she was trying to leave her home and the neighbor blocked her driveway with her car. The neighbor told an officer she was upset animal services was called and that the woman could have just told her directly that the dog was out of the house. The neighbor said the dog did not cause any harm, and that all the neighbors with small dogs let their dogs out without a leash without any problems. She felt her dog was being discriminated against because it gets mistaken for a pit bull.

DIRTY POOL

11:11 p.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Dispute: A man reported that another patron at a bar hit him with a pool cue during a physical altercation. The man said he was playing pool with the patron. When the patron made a bad move during the game, he became irritated and hit the man with the pool cue, the man said. The owner of the bar said surveillance footage showed the man who reported the incident swinging a pool stick at the other patron in a threatening manner. The patron then took the pool stick from the man and hit him with it. When an officer spoke to the man after reviewing the footage, the man’s story became inconsistent. He told the officer he was just going to go home and did not want to pursue matters further.

Nov. 18

DJ SCRATCH

​7 p.m. — 1400 block of Main Street

Dispute: A man reported that he was upset with the owner of a bar. The man said he was promised a slot to perform as a DJ at the bar, but when he arrived, he was told he was not on the books to perform. The man said he’s played at the bar in the past without issue. An officer said the bar had the right to deny him an opportunity to perform. The man wanted a police report to document what he considered to be unprofessional behavior